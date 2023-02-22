“We have supported negotiations to get out of this conflict, but a completely different scenario was being hatched behind us: in the West there was talk of peace but they were lies. They procrastinated and closed their eyes to the lies of the Kiev regime,” the head of the Kremlin told Houses assembled to hear him.

“Russia’s very existence is at stake” “The more they use long-range systems, the more we will have to keep the threat away from our borders, it is clear and natural”, the Federation president declares. “The West’s goal is to lead Russia to strategic defeat, they want to eliminate us forever. They don’t realize that Russia’s very existence is at stake.”

“We will reject the neo-Nazi threat” Putin underlines once again that the basis of the military invasion of Ukraine, after a year of clashes still called a “special military operation”, is the desire to “defeat the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime”. “I speak at a very complex and decisive moment of radical changes that will define the future of our people. Each of us bears a huge responsibility: to defend our country”.

Russia suspends the Start treaty Russia decides to suspend the application of the START nuclear treaty “because it cannot allow American inspectors to visit Russian nuclear sites while the US is intent on inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow”. “We are suspending the treaty, but we are not withdrawing,” Putin stressed. The decision to suspend the START treaty was described as “irresponsible” by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. There decision of Russia it could be however revoked if the United States makes efforts to resume the functions of the treaty. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, quoted by Tass. “The decision to suspend START may be reversible. To do so, Washington must show political will, make conscientious efforts for a general de-escalation, and create the conditions for the resumption of full functioning of the treaty,” the ministry said, noting that “The US has for a long time grossly violated the central provisions of the treaty”. See also The alarm from Brussels "Are you really sending Draghi away?" Fly the spread, Stocks down

“Nuclear weapons? Not first” – Speaking of nuclear weapons, Putin said: “We will not use nuclear weapons first. But if the United States does, we must be ready. Let no one be under any illusions, strategic parity must not be broken.” Putin, in his speech to the parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, remarked that Washington is thinking of testing nuclear weapons and, in this case, Russia will do the same. The head of the Kremlin then specified that “90% of Russia’s atomic deterrence force is equipped with advanced weapons: a level that should be extended to the entire army”.

“We will help the new four Russian regions and do everything possible for peace” At the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, the Russian president also reiterated the unilateral annexation of the “new four Russian provinces: Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia “will help these territories. Now we are back together, we are stronger and we will do everything possible to restore peace”.

“It is impossible to beat us on the battlefield” “It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield, so more and more aggressive information attacks are being carried out,” Putin continues. “They lie all the time, they don’t stop the attacks on our culture, on the Russian Orthodox Church.”

"It is impossible to beat us on the battlefield" "It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield, so more and more aggressive information attacks are being carried out," Putin continues. "They lie all the time, they don't stop the attacks on our culture, on the Russian Orthodox Church."

"The further NATO advances, the further we will have to go" Putin once again points the finger at the US and NATO, "guilty" in his vision of having increased the presence in their bases on the Russian borders. The principle of Russian security understood as a defense outside national borders in its neighboring countries (Ukraine, to be precise) is lost over the centuries and the Russian president never misses an opportunity to reiterate it: "The more they advance, the further we will be forced to the threat from our borders". The threat of going beyond the current areas of warfare in Ukraine brought applause from the audience.

“We work on new military technologies” Militarily, Russia is producing new technologies that “improve the combat readiness of the army and navy.” These technologies “exist, and the pace of their production and application is improving.”

“Ukrainian people hostage to Kiev and the West” That Ukraine is part of history and of the Russian dimension is, for Putin, an inalienable axiom. Russian civilization itself was born in Kiev and developed from there, gradually moving north. “We are not at war with the Ukrainian people, I have already spoken about it many times. The Ukrainian people themselves have become hostages of the Kiev regime and its Western masters, who have actually occupied this country in a political, military, economic sense”.

“They started the war, we use force to stop them” “We had no doubts that in February they had punitive operations ready in the Donbass, where they had already carried out bombings and this was in contradiction with the UN resolution. They started the war, we use force to stop the war”, continues Putin.

The response of the USA and NATO – The US denounces the “absurdity” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech against the West. Along the same lines also the reply of the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mychailo Podolyak, according to which the head of the Kremlin “has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and his confusion. He has no promising solutions and will not have any. Because everywhere there are Nazis, Martians and theories of the conspiracy”. “Nobody attacked Russia, they are the aggressors,” said NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Born: “Putin wants war” – Stoltenberg then specified: “Putin is increasing his military capacity, he does not want peace but war. For this we must increase our support for Ukraine. If Putin wins, the danger will be for everyone. Russia has decided to invade the Ukraine and Ukraine has the right to defend and we have the right to support it. We will send more advanced weapons,” he concluded.