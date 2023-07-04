We will be teetering on nuclear war for years. Just be lying on the US positions!

The statements made by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba to some real journalists (not caricatures like Bruno Vespa) have shed a truly disturbing light on the future developments of the ongoing war. In essence Kuleba reiterated that the war will last for years and that their goal is to win to defeat what he sees as a threat to Europe as a whole. On the contrary, it will be necessary to get rid of both Putin and Russia definitively.

It is obvious to everyone how such an approach make any negotiation impossible and moreover it is probable that the Ukrainian leadership group, and perhaps also NATO as a whole, will toy with the completely impracticable idea of ​​a breakthrough of the Russian defensive lines which would allow the recovery of the secessionist territories of Crimea and Donbass. Again according to Kuleba, this victory in the field should precede Ukraine’s full entry into NATO, even if it is very probable that concrete steps in this direction will be taken at the next summit in Vilnius, which will in any case see a formalization of the relationship between NATO and Ukraine. It is also possible that, faced with the stalemate of the situation on the ground, the question of of the deployment of military contingents coming if not from all at least from some NATO countries (Baltics and Poland above all).

We will therefore find ourselves increasingly in the balance about world nuclear war for an indefinite period of time which, at best, should end with the US presidential election scheduled for fall 2024. And the economic costs of war will continue to grow, affecting and exacerbating the whole world, as in the case European Union, by the policies of raising interest rates and by the constant refusal to take into consideration the needs of the working classes, increasingly condemned to a life of poverty, suffering and precariousness.

In the face of the enormous and growing human and economic burden of war the absolute continues passivity of the European ruling classeslie down to capacity on the positions of Bidenwho does not want peace because he is aware of the fact that the current war is enormously beneficial to the United States, to the military-industrial complex but also to the energy multinationals and NATO.

Giorgia Meloni she is the most relaxed of all, and not only because in her government the arms and energy lobbies lay down the law, but also because of a certain affinity between our right and the to the bitter end Atlanticist ones who govern in Kiev and Warsaw. As the good historian Alessandro Barbero wrote, and others before him, ignorance is the erasure of historical memory prepare the ground for new wars, new horrors and new fascisms. After all, in Poland, the spearhead of the new Europe of the authoritarian and warmongering right, some historians have been convicted by a criminal court for challenging the official truth about the Kathyn massacre.

There are therefore at least three wars that Meloni & Co. carry on. The first is that against Russia, but also against anyone who questions the international order based on the domination of the West, which is in an irreversible crisis. The second is against the poor and workers who are the indirect victims of the first war. The third is that against cultureinformation (see also the endless persecution against Julian Assange), the critical spirit and the truth.

The total war that is being prepared does not only need armaments (Crosetto will take care of those) but of lobotomized and illiterate citizens, of young people anesthetized and reduced to the role of sad puppets who lead a sad rather virtual existence. If we want to guarantee a future for the human species we must stop these governments while there is still time.

In Italy apparently everything is silent and it would seem that we are walking resigned towards extinction. But in France, historically the political heart of Europe, the possible welding between the revolt of the suburbs, that of pensions, that of yellow vests and that of farmers could finally wipe out the hateful Macron regime. And above all in the rest of the world, from China to Latin America, from Rojava which resists Palestine in the fight against Zionist colonialism, to Western Sahara, the advent of a new multipolar system based on the rights of peoples and on the sovereign equality of states. Let us not be found unprepared.

