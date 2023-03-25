Home World «We will bring tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus»
World

«We will bring tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus»

by admin
«We will bring tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus»

by gds.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin flexes his muscles and raises the level of the nuclear threat to the borders of Europe with the announcement that on July 1 “the construction of a tactical nuclear weapons depot in Belarus will be completed”. In the usual…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Putin announces: «We will bring tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus» appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine crashed into an unknown object in the international waters of the South China Sea and more than ten people were injured-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

the highest with a ticket played online

Michelle Hunziker from Pio and Amedeo: “Eros Ramazzotti...

Lidija Đukanović wears a necklace worth 15,000 euros...

The city of Užice left people without electricity...

Ocean Viking threatened by Libyan gunfire – Corriere...

France, violent clashes at the demonstration against the...

Russian media: “Putin subject to comrade Xi”. But...

Here is the diet that Dr. Nowzaradan prescribes...

Malta Italy, probable formations of the European 2024...

Spain, record purchases of Russian LNG become a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy