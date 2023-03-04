Home World «We will continue to support Kiev as long as necessary»- TV Courier
by admin
(LaPresse) Guest of Joe Biden at the White House, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated the need to send the message that the United States and Germany will continue “to support Ukraine for as long as necessary”. “Following the truly excellent collaboration between the two of us and between our governments,” Scholz said addressing the American president. (LaPresse/AP)

March 4, 2023 – Updated March 4, 2023, 09:57 am

