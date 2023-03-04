8
(LaPresse) Guest of Joe Biden at the White House, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated the need to send the message that the United States and Germany will continue “to support Ukraine for as long as necessary”. “Following the truly excellent collaboration between the two of us and between our governments,” Scholz said addressing the American president. (LaPresse/AP)
March 4, 2023 – Updated March 4, 2023, 09:57 am
© breaking latest news
See also From Anonymus to the military, which are the hacker groups active in the Russia-Ukraine conflict