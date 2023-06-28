We will hide from the family that he is sick Fun

Amel Ćeman Ćemo found out during a routine examination that he had a difficult diagnosis, and then he sought several expert opinions regarding the disease.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

SingerAmel Ćeman We will he went through hell for his health a few years ago, when he had a regular check-up found to be suffering from tonsil cancer.

Although he previously talked about the disease, he now admitted that his health is bad hid from his family so as not to burden themand he believed that he would be cured.

“I am rich in terms of friends, I have built friendships and it means a lot to me. I even hid my health condition from my family, because I didn’t want to burden them.I didn’t need anyone to feel sorry for me. I knew I would deal with problems. After that, I went to a show where I told everything, and I did that in order to encourage people to take care of their health and solve problems on time,” said the singer in the show “Ordinacija” on RTS.

He was prescribed chemotherapy, and he followed his instincts and went to several doctors to hear different opinions from experts. And, as he explained, he was not wrong, because he listened to the professor who examined him again and advised him not to go for chemotherapy, but for immunotherapy, since his immunity was in a terrible state. After a few analyzes everything was fine and soon he returned to singing.



See description

HE HIDED A SERIOUS ILLNESS FROM EVERYONE, SURVIVED A TERRIBLE DRAMA: The singer believed that he would get out of hell – “I didn’t want to be pitied”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/cemo_cemo_official/printscreenNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Mondo/ Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Kurir TV screenshotNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

