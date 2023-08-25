Home » we will secure the abandoned areas of the city
World

we will secure the abandoned areas of the city

by admin
we will secure the abandoned areas of the city

by gds.it – ​​32 seconds ago

“We aim to secure those abandoned areas that may be the object of abusive activities or represent a danger to public safety: we will activate a table with the Municipality to survey all these areas and evaluate the actions to be implemented”. This was underlined by the prefect of Palermo Maria Teresa Cucinotta on the sidelines of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The prefect of Palermo: we will secure the abandoned areas of the city appeared 32 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Action to control mosquitoes in the area of ​​Banja Luka | Info

You may also like

Colombian Foreign Minister Grants Nationality to Spanish Politician...

Gimme Helter WORLD Vanilli 1994 – Video 2023

Mongolia: a country in transition

Nicaraguan Government Revokes Legal Status of Jesuit Association

Genesis Owusu, critic of his album Struggler (2023)

Collab between Insider and Gloria Coelho – MONDO...

The Second International Book Fair (FIL) Honduras 2023:...

Because hardly anyone still gives Prigozhin for dead

Udinese – Samardzic and Beto hours of fire:...

Colombia Introduces ‘X’ Gender Option in Passports for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy