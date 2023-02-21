Thus the Russian president in his speech to the parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow

«We will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. But if the United States does it we must be ready. Let no one be under any illusions, strategic parity must not be broken". The Russian president said so Vladimir Putin in his speech to the parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. Putin remarked that Washington is thinking of testing nuclear weapons and, in this case, Russia will do the same.