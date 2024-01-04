Weapons and equipment (“for hunting”) of Western production among the equipment of the Russian forces: some also purchased online

There are an American, a German and a Chinese… It seems like the beginning of a joke but in reality it is the description of what many video on YouTube emerges regarding the origin of some of the Weapons and theirs equipment supplied with Russian armed forcesas well as the companies of mercenaries engaged in the war of invasion ofUkraine. What is surprising is that we are not talking about traditional war material but specifically rifles, sights, monitoring drones and ammunition sold for hunting purposes: in short, the Kremlin’s snipers and riflemen – paradoxically – in order to arm themselves must declare to customs that they intend to practice hunting. No one asks them whether they intend to shoot deer or Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The Russian industrial debacle – The fact that the quality of Russian domestic production of weapons both in free fall makes foreign firearms, even if not built for war, more precious than ever: always better than old iron that is irreparable and could fail in a close encounter. In 2022, the photo of the former Russian deputy prime minister caused quite a stir, Dmitry Rogozinposing with a rifle Glockrather than with tools of post-Soviet production.

For sport or for war – It was almost a year ago that the discovery of Politicoaccording to which the customs data testified that Chinese companiesincluding one linked to the Beijing government, had sent to Russian importers thousand assault rifles, drone parts and body armor and other equipment that, officially for sport and hunting, could have been used for military purposes. This was nothing new: rifles CQ-Amodeled onM16 but labeled as “civilian hunting rifles,” they have already been in use by paramilitary police in China and by the armed forces of the Philippines, South Sudan and Paraguay. It is worth underlining that the picture brought out by the European edition of Politicoit did not signal that Beijing was selling large quantities of weapons to Moscow specifically to support its war effort, but more prosaically that Russian companies were buying equipment.”dual use”, that is, to kill a wild boar or open fire on a Kiev patrol.

A growing business – A few months later, in a 60-second video posted on Telegrama sniper of PMC Wagner sang the praises of the rifle Bear T-5000 Russian-made, but specified that he disliked Russian bullets, much preferring them Western .338 caliber ammunition which can “penetrate light cover if the enemy is from behind…and strike up to a distance of 1,500 metres”. Always second Politicocompanies from the vast Slavic country “have acquired hundreds of thousands of bullets produced by Hornadya company American which… sums up his philosophy with the slogan: ten bullets in a hole”. Russian importers said they were only interested in weapons, accessories and ammunition “civil” purpose. It goes without saying that all the parties involved have denied having had direct relations since 2014, the year of the illegal occupation of Crimea: meanwhile, the journalists found the import certificates – not direct – of over 100 thousand .338 Lapua Magnum cartridges and 5 thousand cases of the same caliber produced by Hornady itself. The Slovenian company Valerian doocited by Politicodenied supplying weapons to Russia: however, diplomatic sources say that the trafficking took place via the Kyrgyzstan.

Arms e-commerce – The Russian Telegram channel The Mile, shopping portal where soldiers and especially mercenaries equip themselves with quality weapons, reported some photos showing firearms for hunting, including an open box containing an R8 type rifle, still in its original packaging, complete with accessories and Instructions for Useproduced by a well-known manufacturer of non-war weapons from Baden-Wuttenberg, Brasser GmbH, even with the instruction manual clearly visible. We are not thinking of an occasional sale: recently there were items from the same company exhibited by third parties at an arms fair in Moscow. We don’t even think of a deliberate violation of the rules on arms exports: simply, the cases are often caused by intermediaries e triangulations. This is the case, according to the Financial Timesof a German businessman who last November was accused by the prosecutor of having smuggled in Russia millions of euros of sensitive technical equipment to produce sniper rifles using a network of shell companies in Swiss e Lithuania to hide the sale of equipment to an anonymous person Russian arms company. The quality of the Teutonic manufacturers does the rest: on the internet there are videos of Russian soldiers confirming the company’s slogan according to which “the shooting hand and arm are in a relaxed posture”, which significantly favors precision in any shooting position. shot.

Non-Russian sights are better – As disclosed by Vazhnye Istoriiaccording to customs data, in 2022-2023 sights “for hunting use” were imported into Russia for a value of 175 million dollars. The sights, intended for non-military use, are acquired through online platforms from Russian arms manufacturing companies. An investigation, always by Vazhnye Istoriifound that several videos on YouTube showing Russian soldiers using American, German, Austrian, etc. made sights.

A business for small fish – In particular, the role of two Russian companies emerges, Pointerbased in St. Petersburg, e Navigatorof Moscow, which they imported throughout 50 thousand telescopes Holosun, made in Sino-American, Austrian, German etc. They didn’t do it directly but through local intermediaries in Chinese (Pointer) or in third countries such as Türkiye e Kazakhistan (Navigator): therefore, it cannot be ruled out that Holosun – like the other companies mentioned in this analysis and visible in the photos – is directly involved in the business. Also because we are not talking about large orders but about small to medium quantities which certainly do not make a difference in the financial reports of the producers: the company Bespoke Gun based in Moscow and the Hunt specialty store chain bought American optical scopes Nightforce and other items worth approx $330,000. In short, they are small flaws in a system sieve Of sanctions which fails to be reliable enough, but which – at the same time – prevents the big companies in the sector from developing more important interests. And this is no small thing: on the other hand, it is easier to enforce compliance with the rules on those who operate openly and make billions, rather than on those who, like cockroaches, hide everywhere and are not easy to track.

Share this: Facebook

X

