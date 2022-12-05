Airbus, on the other hand, is down to 15th place with sales of 10.85 billion (-15%). Sipri in its survey considers the sales of arms and military services. The latter include technical services, such as information technology; maintenance, repair and operational support; services related to the functioning of the armed forces, such as intelligence, training and logistics management, and armed security in conflict zones.

Leonardo climbs positions

Leonardo climbed positions in the world ranking of arms sales drawn up by the independent Swedish institute Sipri. According to data collected by Sipri from open sources, the Italian group achieved sales of approximately 13.9 billion in 2021 with an increase of 18% on the previous year, reaching 12th place in the world ranking of the top 100 (14th position in 2020 ) led by the US Lockeed Martin.

Leonardo’s arms sales, according to the institute’s calculations, represent 83% of total revenues. Global arms sales last year, despite supply chain difficulties, rose 1.9% to $592 billion, an increase that is lower than before the pandemic.

It also appears in the ranking of the top 100 world manufacturers Fincantieri in 46th place (48th in 2020) with an increase in sales of 5.9% to $2.98 billion (36% of total revenues).

Sipri observes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February has added new challenges to that of the supply chain for companies in the sector, also because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in the production of weapons. This could hamper ongoing efforts in the United States and Europe to bolster their militaries and replenish their stockpiles after shipping billions of dollars worth of munitions and other equipment to Ukraine.