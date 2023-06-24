Home » Weapons manager on the set of the film Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, has been indicted for tampering with evidence
World

Weapons manager on the set of the film Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, has been indicted for tampering with evidence

by admin
Weapons manager on the set of the film Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, has been indicted for tampering with evidence

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office in Sante Fe, in the state of New Mexico, he accused of evidence tampering Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s prop weapons manager Rust, on the set of which, in October 2021, American actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed had already been indicted for involuntary manslaughter: in the new investigation, the prosecutor accuses her of having “given narcotics to another person to prevent his own arrest, prosecution or conviction”. No other details were disclosed, but in other documents, not related to this investigation, the Santa Fe prosecutor’s office had written to believe that Gutierrez-Reed had drunk alcohol and smoked marijuana on the night of filming, and therefore might not have been fully lucid when setting up the weapons subsequently handled by Baldwin, and with which Hutchins was killed.

Along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Baldwin himself was also indicted for involuntary homicide, for whom the charges were then withdraw: the prosecutor had said that “new facts had emerged” which had made further investigations necessary, and had specified that the withdrawal of the charges “did not absolve» Baldwin, and that the actor could be indicted again in the future. However, the charges against Gutierrez-Reed remained unchanged.

See also  Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 13 April 2023 at 00:00

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 24 June...

5 theories about why the submarine imploded |...

Strange vocabulary of the killer boy from Ribnikar...

Al Sisi’s Egypt has never seemed as close...

the youtuber of The Borderline investigated for road...

Closed roads, parking lots and roads Here are...

The legendary Buzzcocks will return to our country...

Forerunner’s Relay Paris Olympic Torch Relay Route Announced-News...

‘One state reality’ is now a liberal Zionist...

How much does Sarah Jessica Parker earn |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy