Weapons manager on the set of the film Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, has been indicted for tampering with evidence

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office in Sante Fe, in the state of New Mexico, he accused of evidence tampering Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s prop weapons manager Rust, on the set of which, in October 2021, American actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed had already been indicted for involuntary manslaughter: in the new investigation, the prosecutor accuses her of having “given narcotics to another person to prevent his own arrest, prosecution or conviction”. No other details were disclosed, but in other documents, not related to this investigation, the Santa Fe prosecutor’s office had written to believe that Gutierrez-Reed had drunk alcohol and smoked marijuana on the night of filming, and therefore might not have been fully lucid when setting up the weapons subsequently handled by Baldwin, and with which Hutchins was killed.

Along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Baldwin himself was also indicted for involuntary homicide, for whom the charges were then withdraw: the prosecutor had said that “new facts had emerged” which had made further investigations necessary, and had specified that the withdrawal of the charges “did not absolve» Baldwin, and that the actor could be indicted again in the future. However, the charges against Gutierrez-Reed remained unchanged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

