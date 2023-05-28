Home » Weapons, money, license plates found in the Transporter action Info
Weapons, money, license plates found in the Transporter action

Weapons, money, license plates found in the Transporter action

During the search of the vehicles and facilities used by the two people who were arrested today in the “Transporter” operation, the police found weapons, money and license plates, and confiscated their vehicles.

Izvor: M.U.P. RS

A starter pistol with 12 bullets, a small-caliber rifle with three associated bullets, 92 bullets for a military automatic rifle, 16 license plates, as well as about 10,000 euros were found with one person.

The police found a pistol, a rifle and the same amount of money with another person.

On that occasion, the police also found more than 10 phones.

Persons whose initials are Ž.M. and SB, suspected of organized crime related to the unauthorized production and trafficking of narcotic drugs, were arrested today in the continuation of the “Transporter” operation, it was announced earlier by the MUP.

Srna unofficially learns that Željko Maksimović from Laktaš and Slavko Brborović from Banjaluka were arrested, who are suspected of being couriers for the group of Bojan Cvijetić and Jelenko Knežević, and bringing cocaine from the EU to BiH.

(Srna)

