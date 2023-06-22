Home » Weather Alert, notice of the Civil Protection; strong thunderstorms are coming on at least 7 regions » ILMETEO.it
National Civil Protection Weather AlertAfter the first major heat wave of the season, the Civil Protection Department announced a new weather alert for Friday 23 June 2023 in a large part of the country. On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a new warning of adverse weather conditions which integrates and extends the previous one. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The Civil Protection has issued a weather warning of ordinary criticality (YELLOW ALERT) for thunderstorm risk in at least 7 Italian regions.

Emilia Romagna: Central Emilian mountains, Reggio plain, Modenese plain, Ferrara coast, Romagna coast, Reggio Po plain, Central Emilian hills, Bologna plain, Romagna low hills and plains, Bologna mountains, Bologna hills, Romagna high hills, Romagna mountains, Ferrara plain;

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Levante / Carso basin, Tagliamento and Torre mountain basin, Isonzo basin and Udine and Gorizia plain, Livenza and Lemene basin;

Lombardy: Eastern high plain, Valchiavenna, Middle-lower Valtellina, Varesine Lakes and Pre-Alps, Valcamonica, Eastern Lakes and Pre-Alps, Lario and western Pre-Alps, Bergamo Orobie Mountains, Low Eastern Plain, Central-Eastern Low Plain, Upper Valtellina, Milan Hydraulic Node ;

Piedmont: Turin plain and hills, Toce, Val Sesia, Cervo and Chiusella, Valli Orco, Lanzo and Sangone, Valli Susa, Chisone, Pellice and Po, northern plain;

Trentino Alto Adige: Autonomous Province of Trento;

Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Middle Tiber, Upper Tiber;

Veneto: Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Livenza, Lemene and Tagliamento, Upper Piave, Adige-Garda and Lessini mountains, Upper Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Lower Adige, foothills of Piave, Lower Piave, Sile and drainage basin in the lagoon.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.

