Weather and Astronomy – The Super Blu Moon is coming, it will be one of a kind. Here’s when and where to watch « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 22 seconds All ready for the Blue Supermoon on August 31st

The blue supermoon of August 31st (next Thursday) will be an almost unrepeatable event and therefore absolutely not to be missed for two reasons. The first the remarkable proximity of our satellite to the Earth, 357.344km against a minimum possible distance of 356,410 km, which will effectively make it one Superlunathe biggest and most beautiful of the year. The second, which is what will give it uniqueness, will be a full moon, so to speak, “unforeseen” from the calendar. This August has in fact 5 phases of the moon and consequently due pleniluni.

Not, in a year generally there are only 12 full moons ma about every two and a half years there happens to be one thirteentha full moon not foreseen by popular traditions and therefore it has no official name. For this reason the 13th full moon of the year is called “Blue Moon”, Luna Blu.

That of August 31st will be the thirteenth and “unexpected” full moon of the year and therefore a Blue Moon but at the same time also a Supermoon, therefore one Blue Supermoon. The astronomical event it will be no different than a normal Supermoon (you won’t see the blue moon like in the picture we put, blue just means rare) but its extreme rarity makes it unique. The Moon will reach its fullness in the early hours of the night Thursday 31 August at about 03:35 a.m will be visible in Italy only the Thursday evening more or less starting at 20:20 depending on the area where you will be. The beautiful lunar disk will appear on the horizon looking to the East.

Follow us on Google News