Weather and road condition | Info

Mostly sunny and warmer weather is expected in BiH today, with changeable cloudiness and rain in some places in the higher areas in the east.

The maximum air temperature will be from 12 to 19, in the higher regions of seven degrees Celsius.

This morning is still cloudy in most areas with rain in the east and light snow in higher areas. Before noon, the rain will slowly move to the east, and there will be gradual clearing from the northwest.

Later in the afternoon and in the evening, light to moderate cloudiness is possible, which will affect the northwest and southeast, while in other areas it will be mostly clear, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

A moderate to strong northerly wind will blow, gradually weakening during the day.

In the Republic of Srpska and FBiH this morning it is mostly cloudy with light rain in the central, eastern and northeastern areas, and in Herzegovina it is sunny with low to moderate cloudiness, according to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Office.

Air temperature at 8:00 a.m.: Bjelašnica minus four, Han Pijesak two, Mrakovica three, Sokolac four, Nevesinje, Gacko and Drinić five, Sarajevo six, Mrkonjić Grad, Bugojno, Srebrenica and Livno seven, Višegrad, Tuzla, Zenica and Šipovo eight, Prijedor , Zvornik, Bileća, Trebinje, Bihać, Gradačac and Novi Grad nine, Banjaluka, Bijeljina and Doboj 10, Neum 12, and Mostar 14 degrees Celsius.

Road condition

On the roads in Republika Srpska this morning, driving is on wet and slippery pavements, visibility is reduced due to fog, and landslides are frequent, announced the Auto-moto Association of Srpska.

Due to road rehabilitation, traffic on the Brcko-Bijeljina main road section will be in one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Traffic is slow on the Podromanija-Sumbulovac main road in the town of Mokro.

Due to landslide rehabilitation, traffic on the section of the Foča-Goražde main road in the town of Filipovići /on the demarcation line itself/ is difficult with a single lane with a temporary detour of 150 meters in length with traffic signals installed.

Due to the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian path until June 23 on the main road Rudice-Novi Grad, there will be changes in the flow of traffic, with signage installed.

Due to the works, traffic has also slowed down on the part of the main road Žegulja – Ljubinje, section Podvrsnik – Ljubinje.

During the reconstruction of the main road Brod na Drina /Foča/-Hum /Šćepan Polje/, the traffic regime was changed until the end of the year. The traffic regime has also been changed on the Brod na Drina 2-Vrba highway section in the Čemerno tunnel.

On the main road Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, traffic is slowed down due to an activated landslide. A temporary traffic signal has been installed, the observance of which is mandatory.

Due to the rehabilitation of the main road Gradiška-Nova Topola-Klašnica and the construction of three roundabouts on the section Klašnica 1-Nova Topola, the traffic regime has been changed, and due to the construction of the roundabout at the junction of the main roads 101 Gradiška-Nova Topola and Čatrnja-Gradiška.

Due to the construction of the highway section from the Johovac interchange to Vukosavlja, the traffic regime at the Johovac interchange has been changed. There is also a change in the traffic regime at the Rudanka interchange due to the construction of the highway section from the Rudanka bridge to the Putnikovo brdo 2 tunnel.

Due to the works, the traffic regime on the Brod na Drina 2-Vrba highway section in the Čemerno tunnel has been changed.

Due to numerous landslides and the risk of landslides, passenger vehicles have difficulty moving on the Brod na Drina highway – the Hum/Šćepan Polje border crossing, while the traffic for goods vehicles has been suspended.

Due to the demining of the terrain on the Kotor Varoš-Mitrovići main road in the town of Viševice in the municipality of Kotor Varoš, there will be a temporary stoppage of traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays, for 30 minutes of stoppage and 15 minutes of traffic interruption.

On the Kralja Aleksandra Bridge in the municipality of Rudo, on the Brodar-Republika Srpska border, traffic is prohibited for motor vehicles with a total weight of more than 10 tons, while passenger cars are limited to 20 kilometers per hour.

In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, due to regular maintenance of the Gaj and Igman tunnels, the section of the A-1 highway Sarajevo west-Lepenica is closed to traffic. With the temporary signage installed at the work site, traffic is two-way, on the opposite side of the highway.

Due to the works, traffic is slower on the roads Jablanica – Mostar in Donja Jablanica, Čevljanovići-Nišići, as well as at the intersection Gornja Kalesija-Sapna.

Due to rehabilitation, the bridge at the entrance to Nemila is closed, and vehicles are driving through the intersection in Topčić Polje.

There are no longer delays for passenger vehicles at the border crossings in BiH, and the lines of trucks are long at the exit from BiH at the border crossings in the north.

