BiH will have mostly sunny weather today with an air temperature of up to 19 degrees Celsius.

The wind will be weak to moderate, from the east, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

Air temperature measured at 7:00 a.m.: Kalinovik, Sokolac, Bjelašnica minus five, Šipovo minus four, Gacko, Zvornik, Rudo, Livno minus three, Banjaluka, Višegrad, Srebrenica, Foča, Han Pijesak, Zenica, Bihać, Sanski Most minus two, Bijeljina , Mrkonjić Grad, Doboj, Novi Grad, Prijedor, Ribnik, Srbac, Čemerno, Široki Brijeg, Tuzla minus one, Sarajevo, Ivan Sedlo zero, Trebinje three, Mostar four, Neum seven degrees Celsius.

Road condition

Traffic in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina takes place on dry and partly wet roads, while there is ice on sections in the mountainous areas.

The Auto-Moto Association of the Republic of Srpska draws attention to frequent landslides on numerous sections and advises drivers to drive with maximum caution, noting that the possession of winter equipment is legally mandatory until April 1.

On the part of the main road Žegulja – Ljubinje, on the section Podvrsnik – Ljubinje, works are underway, so traffic is moving slowly with alternating passing of vehicles.

On the main road Brčko – Bijeljina and on the regional road Vršani – Rača, in the area of ​​Velino Selo, works are in progress, which is why traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. is moving slowly, with occasional short-term interruptions.

Due to the activated landslide, traffic is moving slowly on the main road Gradiška – Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova and on the road Foča – Goražde, in the town of Filipovići, on the road Ukrina – Gornja Vijaka, on the road Brod na Drina – border crossing Hum/Šćepan Polje.

Work is underway in the Čemerno tunnel on the Brod na Drina dva – Vrba road and in the Sijeračke stijene tunnel on the Dobro Polje-Miljevina road.

Due to the removal of the object and rehabilitation of the landslide on the regional road Doboj – Prnjavor – Srbac, section Srbac – Gornja Vijaka one, in Vlade Vinčića Street, traffic is suspended every weekday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Works are being carried out on the roads Podvrsnik – Ljubinje, Prijedor – Kozarac, Gradiška – Nova Topola – Klašnice, and Čatrnja – Gradiška, as well as from the Johovac interchange to Vukosavlja, from the Rudanka bridge to the Putnikovo brdo two tunnel.

On the Kralja Aleksandra bridge in the municipality of Rudo, on the road Brodar – Rudo, traffic is prohibited for vehicles with a total weight of more than 10 tons, while the speed limit for passenger vehicles is 20 kilometers per hour.

Traffic is prohibited for goods vehicles whose total weight exceeds 12.5 tons on the road Polje – Podnovlje, for goods vehicles with a total weight greater than 30 tons on the road Klašnice dva – Šargovac in the town of Trn, for all vehicles whose total weight exceeds 16 tons on the road Boat on the Drina – Scepan Polje.

On the section Stari Ugljevik – Glavičice, traffic is prohibited due to the risk of landslides, so passenger vehicles are diverted via the local road Modran – Ugljevik Selo, and freight vehicles via the main road Suvo Polje – Donja Trnova – Glavičice – Mezgraja.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and damage to the bridge over the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative road routes.

Landslides are frequent in the territory of FBiH, especially on the roads Bugojno – Kupres, Turbe – Karanovac, Bihać – Srbljani – Bosanska Krupa and Živinice – Kladanj – Olovo.

Due to works during the day, traffic is slower on the main road Jablanica – Mostar, as well as at the entrance to Stolac, then at the turn for Orahovica in the area of ​​Konjic, and at the intersection Gornja Kalesija – Sapna.

On the section of the regional road from Ravno to the main road Ljubinje – Trebinje, traffic was stopped and redirected to alternative routes.

There are no longer detentions at border crossings in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

