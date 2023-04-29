Weather forecast 29 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 2°C in Dimitrovgrad to 10°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

In Serbia the morning is cloudy, but during the day the cloudiness moves further to the southeast. In the north, sunny intervals in the afternoon, and in other parts of the day the development of clouds that can cause short-term rain or local showers, with a slightly higher chance in the southwest of Serbia. The wind is weak southerly, and southeasterly or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C in Dimitrovgrad to 10°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 14°C.

In Belgrade passing clouds in the morning may cause short-term rain. During the day, sunny intervals and cloud development with a small chance of short-term rain. Wind weak southeast and south. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

In Niš Partly cloudy and a little warmer than Friday. In the afternoon, with the development of clouds, short-term local rain is possible. Wind weak from the east and south. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 6°C, maximum up to 20°C.

In the Užice region variable cloudiness and local development of clouds during the day may cause short-term rain or some local showers. Wind weak from the east and south. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 7°C, and maximum from 19°C to 21°C. Partly cloudy in Zlatibor and Tara, and short-term rain is possible with a temperature of up to 15°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina variable cloudiness with sunny intervals with daily cloud development with a small chance of short-term rain in some places. Wind weak southeast and south. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 9°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 12°C.

In Novi Sad rain in the morning, and variable cloudiness during the day with sunny intervals with the development of clouds during the day with a small chance of short-term rain. Wind weak southeast. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

In Subotica variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak southeast and south. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday sunny periods with further lower temperature rise. It will be a little more unstable with the development of clouds during the day and a possible rare occurrence of short-term rain or with some local showers. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 15°C. The first two days of May, on Monday and Tuesday, a little warmer with sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Daily temperature slightly above 20°C with less chance of short-term local showers in the afternoon, primarily in the south and east of Serbia. Still dry in most areas.

