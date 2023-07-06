Weather forecast. African anticyclone, a record headland for southern Europe, all the consequences « 3B Meteo

reading time

Great heat coming to Europe! Between the weekend and the beginning of the new week, the arrival of the African anticyclone which will bring the second heat wave to Italy is confirmed. We are in fact waiting for a change of scenery, driven by large-scale dynamics, which will involve the arrival of warm air masses directly from the heart of the African continent.

Heat pump effect. The change of scenario, with a more fluctuating jet stream, is the one that often inflamed southern Europe in the 2000s and which brought several heat waves, a scenario characterized by anticyclones over Greenland, between the Mediterranean and the Balkans and by a low pressure on the UK to act as a sort of heat pump. The air mass also arrives directly from the Sahara, so it is very dry and also easily ‘heatable’ by the compression motions typical of high pressure.

According to Ecmwf’s EFI, the expected temperatures are not extreme although very unusual for the start of July while the particularity is found at altitudes where the isobaric surface at 500 hPa, according to the percentiles, is found at an altitude (6000m geopotentials) which exceeds the statistical distribution. This means that the values ​​of the 500 hPa quota are record-breaking in this period of the year between Spain, North Africa and Sardinia, almost record-breaking instead for Central-Northern Italy. It is a measure of how strong the anticyclone is due to the hot air emanating from North Africa which is currently bringing peaks close to 50°C in Algeria.

