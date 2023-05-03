weather forecast and road condition | Info

Today in Bosnia and Herzegovina it will be cloudy in most areas with precipitation, which will weaken and stop at the end of the day, except in the northwest and east.

In the morning and during the day, the rain will gradually intensify in most regions, so there will be heavier precipitation and showers with thunder in the north, and in the northeast mostly cloudy and dry weather, occasionally with shorter sunny intervals.

In the northwest and east, the rain will continue during the following night, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

The wind in the northwest will be moderate to strong northerly, in the east it will be weak to moderate easterly, and in the south it will be weak and changeable.

Maximum air temperature from 13 to 19, in the higher areas of eight degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute, this morning the weather will be mostly cloudy, and light rain will fall in the region of Krajina and Herzegovina.

Air temperature measured at 7:00 a.m.: Han Pijesak six, Sokolac and Čemerno seven, Tuzla 10, Sarajevo and Rudo 11, Bijeljina, Trebinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Grad and Bileća 12, Banjaluka and Prijedor 13, Doboj and Zenica 14, Neum 16 degrees Celsius.

Road condition

In some parts of Republika Srpska due to occasional rain, traffic is on wet or damp roadways, and fog in valleys and higher areas reduces visibility, it was announced this morning from the Auto-moto Association /AMS/ Srpska.

On the Šargovac-Banjaluka main road, rehabilitation will begin today, which will change the traffic regime.

Due to mining works on the main road Sarajevo-Foča, the section Trnovo-Miljevina in the canyon of the river Bistrica will temporarily stop traffic between 11:00 and 15:00 twice for five to seven minutes until June 3rd.

On the main road Crkvina-Modriča, due to preparatory works on the construction of the Vukosavlje-Brčko highway, the traffic regime has been changed. A temporary traffic signal has been installed, the observance of which is mandatory.

Driving is also slow on the Podromanija-Sumbulovac main road in the town of Mokro.

Due to the removal of the building and rehabilitation of the landslide on the Srbac-Gornja Vijaka regional road, in Vlade Vinčića Street, there will be a daily traffic stop every weekday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Due to landslide rehabilitation, traffic on the section of the Foča-Goražde main road in the town of Filipovići is difficult, with one lane, and changes are also being made on the Rudice-Novi Grad road, where the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian path is underway.

On the Brčko-Bijeljina main road and on the Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice regional road in the Glinja region, traffic is moving slowly with occasional short-term interruptions. Slow traffic due to works also on the part of the Žegulja-Ljubinje main road, Podvrsnik-Ljubinje section.

The traffic regime has been changed due to works on the Brod na Drina-Vrba highway section in the Čemerno tunnel.

There are also changes on the road routes Prijedor-Kozarac due to the construction of the highway, then Gradiška-Nova Topola-Klašnice, Brod na Drina /Foča/-Hum /Šćepan Polje/, near Doboj where the construction of the highway is underway, and in the tunnel Sierac rocks on the main road Dobro Polje-Miljevina.

On the main road Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, driving is slow due to an activated landslide, as well as on the road Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice in the region of Stari Ugljevik.

Due to the damage to the bridges over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative routes.

Terrain demining takes place on the regional road Podnovlje-Polje, near the demining construction site “Gornji Božinci” and on the main road Kotor Varoš-Mitrovići in the town of Viševica. Because of this, there will be a temporary suspension of traffic every working day.

In the Federation of BiH, due to the regular servicing of the Oštrik and Vukov Gaj tunnels on the highway, there will be a suspension of traffic in the direction of Sarajevo North-Sarajevo West tonight from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Driving is slower due to works on the Jablanica-Mostar roads in Donja Jablanica, Čevljanovići-Nišići, as well as at the intersection Gornja Kalesija-Sapna.

On the section of the regional road from Ravno to the main road Ljubinje-Trebinje, traffic was stopped and redirected to alternative routes.

Due to rehabilitation works, the bridge at the entrance to Nemila is closed, and vehicles are driving through the intersection in Topčić Polje.

There are no longer delays at the border crossings this morning.

