Weather forecast and road condition | Info

In the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, today will be sunny and warm weather with moderate cloudiness.

The wind will be weak, from the northeast, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

The highest air temperature will be from 23 to 29, in the south up to 31 degrees Celsius, the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

Air temperature measured at 8:00 a.m.: Bjelašnica five, Sokolac seven, Han Pijesak nine, Srebrenica, Ribnik, Rudo, Čemerno, Šipovo 10, Mrkonjić Grad, Foča, Sarajevo 11, Novi Grad, Prijedor, Gacko, Bihać, Zenica 13, Banjaluka, Doboj, Tuzla 14, Zvornik 15, Bijeljina, Gradačac 16, Bileća 17, Trebinje, Široki Brijeg 20, Mostar, Neum 22 degrees Celsius.

Road condition

Traffic in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina runs on most roads without delays or special restrictions, and the danger of landslides is increased on sections in cuts.

Due to the rehabilitation of the landslide, the traffic on the section of the regional road Razboj-Stanari-Rudanka has been suspended and traffic is being redirected to alternative routes Razboj-Gornja Vijaka-Derventa-Doboj and Razboj-Tedin Han-Doboj.

On the main road Sarajevo-Foča, section Trnovo-Miljevina in the canyon of the river Bistrica, due to mining works, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there is an occasional stoppage of traffic lasting twice for five to seven minutes.

Due to rehabilitation works, traffic flow on the Johovac-Rudanaka-Doboj main road section and on the Razboj-Rudanka regional road section has been changed. The works are being carried out at the junction of the main and regional roads in the settlement of Rudanaka.

Due to landslide rehabilitation, traffic on the Foča-Goražde section in the town of Filipovići, on the demarcation line itself, is difficult, with one traffic lane – a 150-meter-long temporary detour, with traffic signals installed.

On the part of the main road Žegulja-Ljubinje – the section Podvrsnik-Ljubinje, road reconstruction is underway, and traffic is moving slowly, with alternating passing of vehicles.

On the Brod na Drina main road – the Hum/Šćepan Polje border crossing, due to numerous landslides and the risk of landslides, passenger vehicles have difficulty in traffic, while traffic is suspended for goods vehicles.

On the highway Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, due to an activated landslide, traffic is moving slowly.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and damage to the bridge over the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative road routes.

Due to the construction of the highway section from the Johovac interchange to Vukosavlja, the traffic regime at the Johovac interchange has been changed. There is also a change in the traffic regime at the Rudanka interchange, due to the construction of the highway section from the Rudanka bridge to the Putnikovo brdo two tunnel.

Due to the risk of landslides, on the section of the regional road Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice, in the region of Stari Ugljevik, traffic is prohibited for all vehicles, and for trucks, between the company “Ruding” in the town of Vučjak and the intersection in Mezgraja.

Due to the activated landslides, the traffic takes place on the Ukrina-Gornja Vijaka regional road in one traffic lane, with alternating passing of vehicles.

Due to works on the section of the Brčko-Cerik regional road /Bukvičko brdo/, traffic has been suspended and redirected to the alternative routes Cerik-Lončari-Brčko, for passenger vehicles Donja Skakava-Ulice-Vitanovići.

Traffic is slower during the day due to works on the main roads Bihać-Kamenica, Stup-Blažuj, Kiseljak-Busovača, Travnik-Vitez, Ripač-Dubovsko, at the entrance to Bugojno from the direction of Rostova, Hadžiće and Kladanj from the direction of Olova.

Due to the subsidence of the road at the entrance to Vinac from the direction of Donji Vakuf, only one lane is in operation, and the speed is limited to 20 kilometers per hour.

At the Gradiška and Izačić border crossings, the frequency of vehicles exiting Bosnia and Herzegovina has been increased, and at other crossings, delays are no longer than 30 minutes.

