Sunny and warm weather is expected in Bosnia and Herzegovina today, followed by cloud cover that will first affect the eastern and then the southern regions.

Source: Envato

The maximum air temperature from 12 to 18, in the higher regions of eight degrees Celsius, was announced by the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

A weak and changeable wind will blow.

According to the forecast of the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute, the weather will be mostly clear this morning, and there will be fog in the valleys in the east and west.

The coldest this morning at 7:00 a.m. was in Sokolac, where minus four degrees were measured, then in Kalinovik and Livno minus three, in Višegrad, Gack, Nevesinje, Rudo, Šipovo and Bugojno minus two, in Bileća, Ribnik, Foča and Drinić minus one.

SITUATION ON THE ROADS

Traffic on most roads in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina /FBiH/ runs smoothly, but in higher areas and over mountain passes it is possible to encounter ice, the Auto-moto Association of Srpska announced this morning.

On the roads where rehabilitation works are being carried out, it is mandatory to respect the temporary signaling that regulates traffic.

The changes are on the road routes Prijedor-Kozarac due to the construction of the highway, then Gradiška-Nova Topola-Klašnice, Brod na Drina /Foča/-Hum /Šćepan Polje/, near Doboj where the construction of the highway is underway, and in the Čiljegovići tunnels on the road Lapišnica-Ljubogošta and Sijeračke stijene on the main road Dobro Polje-Miljevina.

On the main road Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, driving is slowed down due to an activated landslide.

Due to the damage to the bridges over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative routes.

There are also traffic changes on the roads Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice, Foča-Goražde in Filipovići and Ukrina-Gornja Vijaka.

Vangabarit transport moves along the road Stanić Rijeka-border crossing Brod, Kotor Varoš-motorway-border crossing Gradiška, Stanić Rijeka-Jezero, Brčko-Lepnica/Lončari, so drivers are advised to drive more carefully and follow the instructions of authorized persons from the escort.

In the FBiH, rehabilitation works are starting today on the Jablanica-Mostar main road, near the “Zdrava voda” restaurant, which is why the traffic will take place alternately, in one lane with a length of 150 meters.

Traffic is slower during the day due to works at the entrance to Stolac from the direction of Mostar, as well as at the turn for Orahovica in the area of ​​Konjic.

There are no longer delays at the border crossings this morning.