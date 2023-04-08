Minimum morning temperature from -1°C in the south to 4°C in the north, and maximum from 6°C in Subotica to 15°C in the south of Serbia, in Leskovac.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

In Serbia, cloudy with occasional rain and cold in the north, and in the south of Serbia significantly warmer with sunny intervals in the morning, and in the afternoon with short-term rain and local showers. The wind is weak and changing direction, in the north in the afternoon northwest, and in the south of Serbia south and southwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C in the south to 4°C in the north, and maximum from 6°C in Subotica to 15°C in the south of Serbia, in Leskovac. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 4°C to 7°C.

In Belgrade cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak variable, southerly in the morning, northwesterly in the afternoon. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 4°C, a maximum up to 9°C. Rain is possible in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 7°C. Partly cloudy in Niš with brief sunny intervals in the morning and occasional rain and showers in the afternoon. Wind weak variable. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 13°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Cloudy with occasional rain in the Užika region, and snow in the mountains. Wind weak north and north-west or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 2°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with snow and sleet and up to 4°C at 1000 m above sea level. Cloudy and cold in Novi Sad for this time of year with occasional rain. Wind weak variable or northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Light rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 5°C.

Subotica: Cloudy and cold on Saturday for this time of year with occasional rain. Wind weak variable or northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 6°C. Light rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 5°C.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday mostly cloudy with occasional rain with a slightly higher temperature than on Saturdaybut still colder than average. Only short-term sunny intervals are possible. On the mountains above 1200 m above sea level, it will snow occasionally. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C in the north to 11°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 4°C to 8°C. On Monday, partly cloudy with occasional rain, but also short-term sunny intervals. Snow will blow on the mountains. On Tuesday and Wednesday sunny periods and warmer. The rising temperature trend continues in the second half of next week.

(WORLD)