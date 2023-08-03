Weather forecast August 3, 2023 | Weather forecast

On Thursday, sunny and significantly warmer weather awaits us with heat in all regions.

Serbia: Sunny and significantly warmer with heat in all regions. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 16°C to 22°C, and the maximum from 33°C in the north to 38°C in the south of Serbia. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 29°C.

White City: Sunny and hot. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 22°C, a maximum 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 29°C.

Niš: Sunny and hot. The wind is weak from the south and south-west. Pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 19°C, a maximum up to 38°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

Užice region: Sunny and significantly warmer with heat in all regions. The wind is weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 16°C to 19°C, and the maximum from 34°C to 37°C. Dry in the evening. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and up to 29°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: Sunny and significantly warmer with heat in all regions. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 17°C to 21°C, a maximum from 33°C in the north to 35°C in the south of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 25°C to 27°C.

Novi Sad: Sunny and hot. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 19°C, and maximum 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

Subotica: Sunny and hot. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 18°C, and maximum 33°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 26°C.

The weather for the next days: On Friday sunny and heat with temperatures around 35°C in the north, and up to 40°C in the south. Wind weak to moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 18°C ​​to 24°C, and maximum from 34°C in the north of Vojvodina to 40°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, less frequent local showers are possible in Vojvodina. Temperature at 10 pm from 24°C to 30°C.

For the weekend, there would be a more pronounced refreshment with rain, showers and possible local storms on Saturday afternoon. The cooling first affects the northern and western regions, and in the afternoon the southern regions, where it will be very warm in the first part of the day. On Sunday, it will be fresher in all areas with short-term rain in some places. On Monday, sunny periods and fresher than average. Warmer since Tuesday.

