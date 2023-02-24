Home World Weather forecast February 24, 2023 | Info
Meteorologists have announced a big change in weather, from warm spring to winter.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

On Friday, it will still be warm for this time of year, with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals, but also with possible short-term rain in some places, according to meteorologists in their weather forecasts. Moderate south and southwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 2°C to 8°C, and maximum from 15°C to 19°C. Only in Timočka Krajina will it be cooler, around 10°C. Dry and relatively warm in the evening.

Still warm in Belgrade with changing cloudiness with sunny intervals, but also with possible short-term rain. Moderate southerly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 8°C, and maximum up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. We can expect changeable cloudiness with sunny intervals in Niš, but also with possible short-term rain. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 6°C, and maximum up to 18°C. Dry in the evening.

There is a possibility of short-term rain in the Užice region. Moderate south and southwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 2°C to 8°C, and maximum from 15°C to 19°C. Overcast and warmer than average on Zlatibor and Tara, around 11°C at 1000m above sea level. Short-term rain is possible on the territory of Vojvodina, the wind will be moderate from the south and southwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 15°C to 17°C. In the evening, rain is possible in the east of the Banat, which goes towards Romania. The same weather conditions will be in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

Cloudy with rain on Saturday, except in the south of Serbia. In the north of Serbia, there will be more rain in the afternoon and at the end of the day, with cooling. so the minimum temperature will be later in the evening in the north, while it will be warm in the south. The wind is moderate from the south, and in the afternoon in the north of Serbia moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, and maximum from 10°C in the north to 20°C in the south. In the north, the temperature drops sharply in the afternoon and evening. In the evening, more abundant rain in the north, a sleet and snow is also possible in the night towards Sunday. The temperature at 22:00 from 2°C in the north to 10°C in the south of Serbia.

On Sunday, significantly colder with rain, sleet and snow in the north from precipitation, and warmer with rain in the south of Serbia. On Monday, the precipitation weakens and stops. From Tuesday, there will be a gradual increase in temperature.

