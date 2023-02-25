Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 2°C in Negotin to 10°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 10°C in the north to 19°C in the central and southern regions.

In Serbia cloudy with rain, except in the south of Serbia. In the north of Serbia, there will be more rain in the afternoon and at the end of the day with cooling, so the minimum temperature will be later in the evening in the north, while it will be warm in the south. Moderate southerly wind, stormy in the mountains. In the afternoon in the north of Serbia, moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 2°C in Negotin to 10°C in Belgrade, and the maximum from 10°C in the north to 19°C in the central and southern regions. In the north, the temperature drops sharply in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain in the north in the evening, and sleet and snow are possible at night towards Sunday. The temperature at 10 pm is from 3°C in the north to 10°C in the south of Serbia.

Cloudy with rain in Belgrade, and cooling in the afternoon and at the end of the day with heavy rain the rain Much colder with sleet at night towards Sunday. Moderate southerly wind in the morning, moderate northerly and northwesterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 10°C, maximum up to 14°C, and minimum temperature late in the evening around 4°C at 10pm and further falling.

In Niš, it is warm for this time of the year with changeable cloudiness with short-term rain in the morning, and dry in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature around 7°C, and maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Relatively warm in the Užice region with overcast with rain. The wind is moderate from the south and south-west, very strong in the mountains. In the night towards Sunday, gradual cooling. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 4°C to 7°C, and maximum from 16°C to 18°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cloud cover and rain with a maximum of 11°C at 1000 masl. In the night towards Sunday, cooling with snow.

Cloudy with rain in Novi Sad, and cooling in the afternoon and at the end of the day with heavy rain. Much colder at night towards Sunday with sleet and wet snow. Moderate southerly wind in the morning, moderate northerly and northwesterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 8°C, maximum up to 12°C, and minimum temperature in the evening around 4°C at 10pm and further falling. Cloudy with rain in Subotica, and cooling in the afternoon and at the end of the day with heavy rain. Much colder at night towards Sunday with sleet and snow. In the morning, the wind will be moderate from the south, and in the afternoon, it will be moderate to stronger from the north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 7°C, maximum up to 10°C, and minimum temperature late in the evening around 3°C before midnight.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, significantly colder with rain, sleet and snow in the north and west, and significantly warmer and drier in the south and east of Serbia. There will be a big temperature difference between the north and the south of Serbia due to the presence of a narrow frontal zone over the central regions of Serbia that separates cold and warm air. Moderate northerly winds, and strong southerly and southwesterly winds in the south of Serbia. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 0°C in the north to 9°C in the south, and maximum from 3°C in the north to even 20°C in the south. In the evening, sleet and snow in the western and northern regions, and rain in the south. The temperature at 22:00 from 0°C in the north to 10°C in the south of Serbia. On Monday, the precipitation gradually weakens and stops. From Tuesday, there will be a gradual increase in temperature.

