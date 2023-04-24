Weather forecast for April 24, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 8°C to 12°C, and the maximum from 18°C ​​in Subotica to 25°C in the south of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with more frequent rain and local showers with thunder, first in the west and north of Serbia. In the morning in the south of Serbia, sunny periods and very warm, and in the afternoon showers and fresher in that area as well. The wind is moderate from the south and south-east, and in the north and west of Serbia, turning to the west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Subotica to 25°C in the south of Serbia. Rain and showers are expected in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 15°C.

White City: Unstable weather with occasional rain and local showers. Wind weak to moderate southeast in the morning and west in the afternoon. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum around 20°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 15°C.

Niš: Warm and unstable weather. Sunny intervals in the morning, and rain and local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 23°C. Occasional rain in the evening.

Užice region: Overcast with frequent rain and local thundershowers. Moderate southerly wind, turning to the west in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 20°C to 23°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with occasional rain and up to 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Overcast with rain and local thundershowers. In the morning, the wind is moderate from the south and southeast, and during the day it turns to the west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 12°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Subotica to 21°C in the south of Banat. Rain and showers are expected in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 14°C.

Novi Sad: Unstable weather with occasional rain and local showers. Wind weak to moderate southeast in the morning and west in the afternoon. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 19°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Subotica: Unstable weather with occasional rain and local showers. Wind weak to moderate southeast in the morning and west in the afternoon. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 18°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

The weather for the next days: Partly cloudy on Tuesday with occasional rain and some sunny intervals. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 16°C in the north to 20°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 13°C.

On Wednesday, fresher with occasional rain that goes to the southeast, and stops in the north of Serbia. In the second half of next week, more hours of sunshine and a rise in temperature before May 1.

(WORLD)