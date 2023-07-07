Home » Weather forecast for July 2023 | weather forecast
World

by admin
Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

SERBIA: Unstable on Friday with a few degrees lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day, sunny periods with the development of clouds and the appearance of short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the north to 30°C in the east of Serbia.

In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 23°C.

White City: Unstable on Friday with a few degrees lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day, sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder. However, most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum is 28°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 22°C.

Niš: On Friday, a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature with sunny periods with the development of clouds and possible short-term rain or local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 19°C, and maximum 29°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Unstable on Friday with a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day with sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the west to 29°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 22°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, heavy showers in the afternoon and a maximum of around 23°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

VOJVODINA: Unstable on Friday with a few degrees lower and more pleasant temperature. During the day with sunny periods and the development of clouds with short-term rain or local showers with thunder in some places. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 19°C, and maximum from 26°C in the north to 28°C in the south of Vojvodina. In the evening, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 22°C.

Novi Sad: On Friday, sunny periods with the development of clouds and possible short-term rain or local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum is 28°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Friday, sunny periods with the development of clouds and possible short-term rain or local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 18°C, and maximum around 26°C. Shorter rain is possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days: On Saturday, more sunny hours and weaker daytime cloud development in most areas. Only in the east and south of Serbia will there be a bit more clouds with possible short-term rain in that area. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the south to 30°C in the north of Serbia. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 24°C. Sunny and warmer since Sunday. Next week heat and temperatures around or slightly above 35°C from Tuesday to Friday.

(World)

