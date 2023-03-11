The minimum temperature at the end of the day will be from 2°C in the north to 6°C in the south of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

On Saturday, cooling with rain moving from the northwest to the south of Serbia. In the north of Serbia, the precipitation stops in the middle of the day with clearing in Vojvodina. Later in the afternoon, precipitation also stops in the central regions, and only stays in the south until the end

days. In the mountains, the rain turns into snow above 1000 meters above sea level. Moderate northerly and northwesterly wind, stronger in Vojvodina and Timočka Krajina. Blood pressure below normal.

Morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, maximum in the morning and forenoon from 9°C in the north to 13°C in Negotin and falling during the afternoon. The minimum temperature at the end of the day will be from 2°C in the north to 6°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening only in the south with rain in the lower regions and snow in the mountains, and in the rest of the regions dry with clearing. Temperature at 22h from 2°C to 6°C.

White City: On Saturday, gradual cooling with rain in the morning, and dry in the middle of the day and in the afternoon with clearing later in the afternoon. Moderate northwesterly wind. Blood pressure below normal. The morning temperature will be 10°C, which will be the maximum, in the afternoon around 7°C, and the minimum at the end of the day will be 4°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature around 4°C at 10pm.

Niš: On Saturday, gradual cooling with occasional rain. Moderate north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature 8°C, and maximum up to 12°C and falling in the afternoon. In the evening the rain stops. Temperature around 5°C at 10pm.

Užice region: On Saturday, cooling with rain will come from the northwest. In the mountains, the rain turns into sleet and snow above 1000 meters above sea level. Moderate north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, maximum from 9°C to 11°C, and minimum temperature at the end of the day from 3°C to 5°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cooling with rain turning into sleet and snow in the afternoon with a drop in temperature from 5°C to 1°C at 1000 masl.

VOJVODINA: It will rain during the night towards Saturday, which will stop on Saturday morning. In the north of Vojvodina, the weather will clear up, and then in other parts of Vojvodina during the day. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, which will be the maximum daily temperature, and the minimum temperature at the end of the day from 2°C in the north to 4°C in the south of Vojvodina. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 2°C to 4°C.

Novi Sad: On Saturday, cooling with rain in the morning, and gradually clearing from the middle of the day. Moderate north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature 10°C, mid-day 6°C, and minimum at the end of the day 3°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature around 3°C at 10pm.

Subotica: In the night towards Saturday, rain that stops before morning. On Saturday, dry with gradual clearing. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. The morning temperature is 9°C, in the middle of the day 6°C, and the minimum at the end of the day is 3°C. Clear in the evening.

The weather for the next days: On Sunday morning, light frost in places and fresh during the day with longer sunny periods and few clouds. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 1°C, maximum from 8°C to 11°C. Clear and cold in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 3°C.

A light frost is possible on Monday morning, but during the day it will be much warmer than Sunday and mostly sunny. On Tuesday, the weather will be even warmer and well above the average for this time of year, around 20°C in most places. On Wednesday, cooling with rain, and snow in the mountains. Clearing up on Thursday, then mostly sunny in the second half of the week with rising temperatures.

(World)