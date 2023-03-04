The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is 11°C.

On Saturday, in the north and in the central regions, it will be mostly dry and a little warmer than on Friday, with variable cloudiness and some sunny intervals. Only in the north of Vojvodina will it be sunny, and in the extreme south of Serbia it will be cloudy with rain. In other regions, there may be less frequent occurrences of short-term rain, but it is still dry for most of the day. Wind weak west and northwest.

Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 5°C, and maximum from 9°C to 13°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 2°C to 6°C. Belgrade: Partly cloudy on Saturday with some sunny intervals, mostly in the afternoon. There is a chance for a few drops of rain before noon or mid-day, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is 11°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature around 6°C at 10pm.

Niš: Partly cloudy on Saturday and slightly warmer than Friday with brief sunny intervals. There is a chance of a few drops of rain. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum is 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Saturday, most of the day will be dry and a little warmer than on Friday with variable cloudiness and short sunny intervals. Short-term light rain is possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning

temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara with possible short-term sleet and maximum up to 4°C at 1000m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: Mostly dry and slightly warmer with sunny intervals in Vojvodina on Saturday. Only in the south of Banat, a few drops of rain are possible in the first part of the day, while in the north of Vojvodina, sunny weather will prevail with few clouds. Wind weak northwest. Pressure

slightly above normal and declining. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 3°C, and maximum from 11°C to 13°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 2°C to 5°C.

Novi Sad: Mostly dry and slightly warmer with sunny intervals on Saturday. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 12°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature around 4°C at 10pm.

Subotica: Mostly sunny on Saturday with few clouds and warmer than Friday. Wind weak northwest. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 12°C. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C.

Weather for the following days: On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than on Saturday, with variable cloudiness and sunny intervals. Only in the southwest and south of Serbia, a few drops of rain are possible in the morning and before noon, and then dry everywhere else. The wind is weak to moderate from the north and

Northwestern. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 4°C.

On Monday and Tuesday, warmer weather with sunny intervals and short-term rain on Monday afternoon in Vojvodina. Cloudy with rain and cooling on Wednesday, first in the north of Serbia. On Thursday, dry with sunny periods and a little colder.

