Home World Weather forecast for March 4, 2023 | Vremenska prognoza
World

Weather forecast for March 4, 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

by admin
Weather forecast for March 4, 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is 11°C.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

On Saturday, in the north and in the central regions, it will be mostly dry and a little warmer than on Friday, with variable cloudiness and some sunny intervals. Only in the north of Vojvodina will it be sunny, and in the extreme south of Serbia it will be cloudy with rain. In other regions, there may be less frequent occurrences of short-term rain, but it is still dry for most of the day. Wind weak west and northwest.

Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 5°C, and maximum from 9°C to 13°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 2°C to 6°C. Belgrade: Partly cloudy on Saturday with some sunny intervals, mostly in the afternoon. There is a chance for a few drops of rain before noon or mid-day, but most of the day will be dry. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum is 11°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature around 6°C at 10pm.

Niš: Partly cloudy on Saturday and slightly warmer than Friday with brief sunny intervals. There is a chance of a few drops of rain. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum is 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Saturday, most of the day will be dry and a little warmer than on Friday with variable cloudiness and short sunny intervals. Short-term light rain is possible. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning
temperature from 2°C to 4°C, and maximum from 9°C to 11°C. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara with possible short-term sleet and maximum up to 4°C at 1000m above sea level.

See also  Many countries warn of boycott of the Americas summit, the United States encounters diplomatic embarrassment - Teller Report Teller Report

VOJVODINA: Mostly dry and slightly warmer with sunny intervals in Vojvodina on Saturday. Only in the south of Banat, a few drops of rain are possible in the first part of the day, while in the north of Vojvodina, sunny weather will prevail with few clouds. Wind weak northwest. Pressure
slightly above normal and declining. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 3°C, and maximum from 11°C to 13°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 2°C to 5°C.

Novi Sad: Mostly dry and slightly warmer with sunny intervals on Saturday. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 12°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature around 4°C at 10pm.

Subotica: Mostly sunny on Saturday with few clouds and warmer than Friday. Wind weak northwest. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 12°C. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C.

Weather for the following days: On Sunday, the temperature will be a few degrees lower than on Saturday, with variable cloudiness and sunny intervals. Only in the southwest and south of Serbia, a few drops of rain are possible in the morning and before noon, and then dry everywhere else. The wind is weak to moderate from the north and
Northwestern. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 4°C.

On Monday and Tuesday, warmer weather with sunny intervals and short-term rain on Monday afternoon in Vojvodina. Cloudy with rain and cooling on Wednesday, first in the north of Serbia. On Thursday, dry with sunny periods and a little colder.

See also  Health and the environment: the end of the leaded gasoline era-American scientific inventions and a century of human detoxification-BBC News

(World)

You may also like

“They make war on us”. And the room...

News Udinese – Thauvin commands Bruseschi / Starting...

‘NY Times’ buries Israeli military complicity in West...

Headquarters Exclusive Interview丨German MP: The attack on the...

Moscow, Andrey Botikov, the scientist who worked on...

Euroleague, Olimpia Milano-Olympiakos 83-62: the highlights

Street fight clubs are rampant from Moscow to...

Psychiatrist Aleksandar Pejić on the importance of mental...

Ivan Dudić commentary of the eternal derby |...

Call for tender to assign scooter sharing services,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy