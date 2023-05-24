Weather forecast for May 24 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 15°C, and maximum from 25°C in the north to 28°C in the south of Serbia and in Negotin.

Warm on Wednesday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. Clouds are moving from the north to the south of Serbia and can cause short-term rain or a local downpour with thunder. The wind is weak, and in the afternoon occasionally moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal.

Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 15°C, and maximum from 25°C in the north to 28°C in the south of Serbia and in Negotin. In the evening, rain is possible in some places in the western, central and southern regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

White City: Warm on Wednesday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. Short-term rain or local showers are possible during the day. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal.

Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum 26°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 19°C.

Niš: On Wednesday warm with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day. Short-term rain or local downpour is possible in the afternoon. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum 28°C. Shorter rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: Warm on Wednesday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. Short-term rain or local showers with thunder are possible in the afternoon. Wind weak from the north and west.

Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 12°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Rain is possible in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with the development of clouds and the possible occurrence of short-term local showers in the afternoon. Temperature up to 22°C at 1000 m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: Partly cloudy on Wednesday with possible brief rain or local showers with thunder. Rain is possible already in the morning and afternoon. The wind is weak, and in the middle of the day and in the afternoon moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning

temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 25°C in the north to 27°C in the south of Vojvodina.

Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 18°C.

Novi Sad: On Wednesday, partly cloudy with possible short-term rain or local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal.

Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum 26°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

Subotica: On Wednesday, partly cloudy with possible short-term rain or local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum 25°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days: On Thursday, longer periods of sunshine in the north of Serbia, and in the central and southern regions it will be partly cloudy with occasional rain and possible short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure approx

normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C to 26°C.

In the evening, rain and showers are possible in the south and east of Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C. On Friday and for the weekend, sunny periods and daily cloud development. Short-term local showers are possible in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly and will be around or slightly below 25°C on Saturday and Sunday.

