Weather forecast for May 31, 2023 | weather forecast

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

SERBIA: No significant change on Wednesday: changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak variable, more often east and north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C.

White City: Partly cloudy on Wednesday with brief rain and local showers. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

Niš: On Wednesday, partly cloudy with short-term rain and local showers. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 26°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Wednesday partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Partly cloudy with rain and brief showers on Zlatibor and Tara. Temperature around 18°C ​​at 1000 m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: Partly cloudy on Wednesday with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will also be some sunny periods. Wind weak north and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 23°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 18°C.

Novi Sad: Partly cloudy on Wednesday with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

Subotica: Partly cloudy on Wednesday with occasional rain and local showers. There will be periods of sunshine. Wind weak northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days: On Thursday, warm, sultry and unsettled with the development of clouds during the day with short-lived local showers and thunderstorms. There will also be sunny periods. Wind weak southeast, east and northeast, moderate southeast in southern Banat. Pressure around or slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 24°C to 28°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C.

Until the end of the week, unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. The daily temperature will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday.

