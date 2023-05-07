Weather forecast for May 7 | Info

Nice and sunny weather in most parts of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Warm weather on Sunday, with longer sunny periods and daily cloud development. In the afternoon, there may be rarer local showers in the southwest and south of Serbia. Wind weak from the east or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 14°C, and maximum from 24°C to 27°C.

Warm and sunny in Belgrade with some clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak southeast, east or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 26°C. Dry in the evening. In Niš, it is even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak northeast or changing direction.

With longer sunny periods and daily cloud development in the Užice region. In the afternoon there may be rare local showers. Wind weak from the east or changeable. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 14°C, and maximum from 25°C to

27°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon and around 20°C at 1000 masl.

Warm on Sunday with longer sunny periods and daytime cloud development. In the afternoon, there may be rare local showers in the north of Vojvodina. Wind weak from the east or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, a

maximum from 24°C to 27°C.

Warm and sunny with some clouds in the afternoon in Novi Sad. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening. Warm and sunny with some clouds in Subotica. In the afternoon there is a chance for short-term local showers. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 25°C. Dry in the evening.

The weather for the next days

Cloudy with occasional rain and local showers on Monday. Cloudiness moves from the north to the south of Serbia. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 14°C, and maximum from 19°C

in the north to 25°C in the south. In the evening, rain is possible in the central and southern regions.

From Tuesday until the end of next week, very changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and occasional rain.

