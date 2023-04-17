Weather forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023 | Weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 10°C, and maximum from 12°C to 16°C.

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački

Today in Serbia fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind light and will vary between east and north. Pressure around normal in the north and slightly below normal in the south of Serbia. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 10°C, and maximum from 12°C to 16°C. In the evening, rain is possible in places. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C.

In Belgrade fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate southeast and east. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 14°C. Occasional rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

In Niš fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak east and northeast. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 14°C. Occasional rain in the evening.

In the Užice region Monday fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind light and will vary between east and north. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 9°C, and maximum from 12°C to 14°C. In the evening, rain is possible in places. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with occasional rain and a maximum of around 7°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. The wind is weak and moderate from the east and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 10°C, and maximum from 13°C to 16°C. In the evening, rain is possible in places. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 12°C.

In Novi Sad cooler and cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak from the east. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum around 13°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

In Subotica cooler and cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak from the east. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 14°C. Occasional rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

The weather for the next days

Tuesday changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 10°C, and maximum from 12°C to 16°C. In the evening, rain is possible in places. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C. On Wednesday and Thursday changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and local showers, but also sunny intervals.

(WORLD)