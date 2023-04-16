Home » Weather forecast for Sunday, April 16 | Weather forecast
Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 17°C in the south of Serbia.

On Sunday in Serbia, slightly fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Short sunny intervals are also possible. Wind weak north and east or changing direction. Pressure around normal in the north and slightly below normal in the south. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 17°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C.

White City: Partly cloudy with occasional rain on Sunday. Short sunny intervals are possible. The wind is weak with variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 15°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

Niš: Partly cloudy with occasional rain on Sunday. The wind is weak with variable direction. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 17°C. Occasional rain in the evening.

Užice region: On Sunday, slightly fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Short sunny intervals are possible. Wind weak from the east or variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 7°C, and maximum from 13°C to 15°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, it is cloudy with occasional rain and a maximum of 8°C at 1000 m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: On Sunday, slightly fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Sunny intervals are also possible. Wind weak from the north, east, or changing direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C in the north to 16°C in the south of Vojvodina. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 12°C.

Novi Sad: Partly cloudy with occasional rain on Sunday. Sunny intervals are also possible. Wind weak from the north or variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 15°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

Subotica: Partly cloudy with occasional rain on Sunday. Sunny intervals are also possible. Wind weak from the north or variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum around 14°C. Occasional rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

Weather for the next days: On Monday, fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, and maximum from 11°C to 15°C. In the evening, rain is possible in places. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C. On Tuesday and Wednesday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain, but also sunny intervals.

