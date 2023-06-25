Weather forecast for Sunday, June 25, 2023 | Info

The second day of the weekend brings fresher weather.

On Sunday, pleasant temperature with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals and possible short-term rain and local showers. There is a greater chance of rain in the east and south of Serbia, where heavier showers are possible, and a lesser chance in the north, where most of the day would be dry. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 19°C, and maximum from 22°C in the south to 27°C in the north of Serbia. Rain is possible in the south in the evening.

Pleasant temperature in Belgrade with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals and possible short-term rain. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is 25°C. Dry in the evening. Fresh weather in Nis with variable cloudiness with more frequent rain and local showers. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum is 23°C. Rain and local showers are possible in the evening with a gradual cessation.

Pleasant temperature with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals and possible short-term rain and local showers. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, variable with occasional rain and a maximum of around 18°C ​​at 1000 masl.

Pleasant temperature with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals and possible short-term rain and local showers, primarily in the south of Vojvodina. In the north it would be dry for most of the day. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 17°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. Similar weather in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. During the day, showers develop in the east and south of Serbia, where short-term local showers are possible. Dry in other areas. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 18°C, and maximum from 26°C to 29°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 23°C.

On Tuesday, sunny and even warmer, and at the end of the day there may be showers in the north of Vojvodina. On Wednesday, local showers will occur less often, and on Thursday and Friday it will be sunny and warm, around 30°C.

