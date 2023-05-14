Weather forecast for Sunday, May 14, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 9°C to 13°C, and the maximum from 16°C in Negotin and 17°C in Subotica to 23°C in the western and central regions.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: Cloudy in the morning with rain moving from south to north. During the day, variable cloudy weather with sunny intervals, but also possible short-term rain and some local showers. It will be windy in the Košava area with a moderate to strong southeast wind. In other regions, the wind is weak from the south or east. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 13°C, and maximum from 16°C in Negotin and 17°C in Subotica to 23°C in the western and central regions. In the evening, some short-term rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 15°C.

White City: Changeable cloudy weather with few sunny intervals and occasional rain. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum up to 20°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 15°C.

Niš: Changeable cloudy weather with few sunny intervals and occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate south or east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Changeable cloudy weather with sunny intervals and occasional rain and some local showers. Wind weak from the south or east. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 12°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with occasional rain and up to 18°C ​​at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Cloudy in the morning with rain moving from south to north. During the day, changeable cloudy weather with a few sunny intervals and with possible short-term rain and some local showers. It will be windy with a moderate to strong southeast wind, very strong in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 13°C, and maximum from 17°C in the north of Vojvodina to 20°C in the south. In the evening, some short-term rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 15°C.

Novi Sad: Changeable cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and occasional rain. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 19°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Subotica: Cloudy weather with occasional rain and very few sunny intervals. Moderate southeasterly wind. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum 17°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Weather for the next days: On Monday, cloudy weather with occasional rain and possible local showers. It will be windy in the Košava area with a moderate to strong southeast wind. In other regions, the wind is weak to moderate from the south or east. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 14°C, and maximum from 19°C in the north to 24°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, some short-term rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 16°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, changeable weather continues with alternating dry and rainy intervals. It will be a little warmer with the daily temperature slightly above 20°C, and in some places in the south of Serbia up to 25°C.

