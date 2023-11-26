Home » Weather forecast for Sunday, November 26 | Info
In Bosnia and Herzegovina today, the weather will be cold with sunny intervals, while it is expected to be a little warmer in the south.

In the evening and during the night, it will be colder with frost, according to the data of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

The highest daily air temperature from two to nine in the south, in the higher regions from minus three degrees Celsius.

A weak to moderate wind will blow, occasionally strong northerly on the mountains.

According to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute, this morning it is cloudy with light snow, and it is clear in the south of the country.

Air temperature at 8:00 a.m.: Čemerno minus seven, Han Pijesak minus six, Sokolac minus four, Sarajevo minus three, Srebrenica, Bileća, Zenica and Tuzla minus one, Banjaluka and Bijeljina one, Brčko two, and Neum six degrees Celsius.

The height of snow in Han Pijesk is 27 centimeters, in Čemerno 12, Srebrenica and Kneževo 10, Kalinovik nine, Sokolac eight, Višegrad three, Gack and Šipovo two, and in Doboj, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik and Foča one centimeter each.

The most rain in the past 24 hours fell on Han Pijeska 23 liters per square meter, in Zvornik 14, in Srebrenica 11, in Trebinje nine, in Čemerno and Kneževo eight, in Kalinovik six, in Foča, Višegrad and Sokolac five, in Doboj , Mrkonjić Grad and Srpac four.

In Banja Luka, Ribnik and Novi Grad three liters fell, and in Bileća, Gacko and Šipovo one liter per square meter.

