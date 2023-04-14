Cloudy with rain and showers in Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Friday, it will be cooler with cloud cover with rain and local showers that will pass over Serbia from the southwest to the northeast. The rainy episode will last for several hours, according to meteorologists in their weather forecasts, and after it there may be a short-term clearing with sunny intervals. Cloud development in the afternoon may cause local showers. In the north and west of Serbia, significantly fresher than on Thursday. Wind in the morning moderate southeast and south, and in the afternoon southwest and west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 11°C in Sombor to 19°C in Pirot. Dry in the evening in most areas.

Cloudy with rain in the morning and before noon in Belgrade on Friday. Sunny intervals in the afternoon and the development of clouds that can cause short-term local showers. Moderate southeast wind in the morning and west wind in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. The maximum temperature after midnight and early in the morning is 14°C, during the day 12°C, and the minimum at the end of the day. Dry in the evening.

Overcast with passing rain in the morning in Nis, and sunny intervals and variable cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind in the morning moderate south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature 10°C, maximum 18°C. Dry in the evening. In the Užice region, Friday will be fresher and cloudy with rain in the morning and before noon. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with the development of clouds that may cause local showers. Wind in the afternoon moderate southwest and west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with occasional rain and up to 9°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Fresher with overcast with rain coming from the southwest direction on the territory of Vojvodina. The rainy episode will last for several hours, after which there may be short-term clearing with sunny intervals. Cloud development in the afternoon may cause local showers. Moderate southeast and south wind in the morning, and moderate southwest and west wind in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 11°C in Sombor to 16°C in the southeast of Banat. Similar time in Novi Sad and Subotica. Dry in the evening in most areas.

The weather for the next days

On Saturday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating rainy and sunny intervals with possible short-term local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 14°C in the northwest to 20°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in some places in the evening.

On Sunday and Monday, fresher and mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will be few brief sunny intervals. On Tuesday and Wednesday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain, but also sunny intervals.

