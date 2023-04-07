Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -3°C to 2°C, and the maximum from 8°C in the east and southeast to 12°C in Loznica.

Source: Mondo/Sara Gajić

Serbia: Cloudy with possibly a little light rain in some places in the north, east and in the central regions, and on the mountains in the east with light snow. There will be sunny intervals in the extreme west and south of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 2°C, and maximum from 8°C in the east and southeast to 12°C in Loznica. In the evening, light rain is possible only in the north. Temperature at 22h from 2°C to 6°C.

White City: Cloudy and dry for most of the day, although light short-term rain is not ruled out. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 3°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 9°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 5°C.

Niš: Cloudy with possible light short-term rain, but dry weather for most of the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 10°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Partly cloudy and dry with few sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara and around 4°C at 1000m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Cloudy with occasional light rain. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 2°C, and maximum from 8°C in the north and east to 10°C in Srem. Light rain in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 3°C to 5°C.

Novi Sad: Cloudy with possible light short-term rain, but dry weather for most of the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 9°C. Light rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 4°C.

Subotica: Cloudy with light rain at times. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Light rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 4°C.

The weather for the next days: Cloudy with occasional rain on Saturday, and warmer in the south of Serbia with sunny intervals in the morning, and short-term rain in the afternoon. The wind is weak from the north and north-west, and in the south of Serbia from the south and south-west. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -2°C in the south to 4°C in the north, and maximum from 8°C in the north to 15°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 4°C to 7°C.

On Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy with occasional rain with a slightly higher temperature, but still colder than average for the beginning of April. Light snow will fall occasionally on the mountains. On Tuesday, longer sunny periods and significantly warmer.

