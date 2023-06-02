Home » Weather forecast Friday June 2, 2023 | weather forecast
Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 12°C to 16°C, and the maximum from 24°C to 27°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-lived local thundershowers. Local disasters with hail and heavy rain are also possible. There is less chance of rain in the north of Vojvodina. The wind is weak with variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 24°C to 27°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C.

White City: Unstable with sunny periods and daily cloud development with short-lived local showers. Wind weak variable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 25°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

Niš: Warm and unsettled with sunny spells and daytime cloud development with brief local thundershowers. Wind weak northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 27°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: Partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. The wind is weak with variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 24°C to 26°C. Partly cloudy with rain and brief showers on Zlatibor and Tara. Temperature around 19°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Unstable with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-lived local thundershowers. There is a little less chance of rain in the north of Vojvodina. The wind is weak with variable direction. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 16°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 18°C.

Novi Sad: Unstable with sunny spells and daytime cloud development with brief local thundershowers. Wind weak variable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

Subotica: Sunny spells with daytime cloud development with a lower chance of a brief local thunder shower. Wind weak variable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 27°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

The weather for the next days: On Saturday, changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There is a slightly lower chance of rain in Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. In the evening, rain is possible in the central and eastern regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 19°C.

On Sunday and at the beginning of next week, there will be a slight increase in temperature with warm, steamy and unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Heavy showers are possible on Tuesday. A little warmer at the beginning of next week, but still unstable.

