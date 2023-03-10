Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 5°C to 11°C, and the maximum from 12°C in Užice to 18°C ​​in the southeast of Serbia.

Serbia: On Friday, new clouds with rain will come from the southwest and affect all regions during the day, and first of all the southwestern regions in the morning. It will be dry in the north and east of Serbia in the morning, and rain is expected in these areas in the afternoon and evening. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 11°C, and maximum from 12°C in Užice to 18°C ​​in southeast Serbia. Rain in the evening in most areas.

White City: On Friday morning and before noon, dry with some sunny intervals, and from the middle of the day cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, and maximum around 16°C. Rain in the evening.

Niš: On Friday morning, dry with sunny intervals, but there will be clouds that will cause rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 18°C. Rain in the evening.

Užice region: On Friday, new clouds with rain will come from the southwest during the morning and bring rain during the day. Wind weak from the south. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 12°C to 14°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with rain and up to 8°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Friday morning and before noon, dry with sunny intervals, then there will be clouds from the southwest that will bring rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. Rain in the evening in most areas.

Novi Sad: On Friday morning and before noon, dry with some sunny intervals, and from the middle of the day cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum is around 16°C. Rain in the evening.

Subotica: On Friday morning and before noon, dry with sunny intervals, and from the middle of the day cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind moderate south and southeast. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum is around 15°C. Rain in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Saturday cooling with rain moving from the northwest to the south of Serbia. In the north of Serbia, precipitation stops in the middle of the day with clearing in the north of Vojvodina. Later in the afternoon, precipitation also stops in the central regions. In the mountains, the rain turns into snow above 1200 meters above sea level. Moderate northerly and northwesterly wind, stronger in Vojvodina and Timočka Krajina. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, maximum from 9°C in the north to 14°C in the south of Serbia and in decline during the afternoon. The minimum temperature at the end of the day will be from 3°C in the north to 7°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening only in the south with precipitation, rain in the lower areas and snow in the mountains, and clear in the north. On Sunday in the morning in places light frost and fresh during the day with longer sunny periods and few clouds. On Monday in the morning, light frost is also possible, but during the day it will be much warmer than on Sunday and mostly sunny. Tuesday even warmer weather and well above average for this time of year. On Wednesday less severe cooling with rain is expected.

