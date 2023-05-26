Home » Weather forecast Friday May 26, 2023 | weather forecast
Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 10°C to 16°C, and the maximum from 23°C in Užice to 27°C in Negotin.

Serbia: On Friday, it is expected to be partly cloudy with more frequent rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will be sunny intervals, and a little more precipitation is expected in western Serbia. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C in Užice to 27°C in Negotin. Rain is possible in the evening.

White City: On Friday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

Niš: On Friday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Friday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Partly cloudy on Zlatibor and Tara with possible rain and short-term local showers. Temperature up to 18°C ​​at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Friday, partly cloudy with more frequent rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 24°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Friday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Subotica: On Friday, partly cloudy with occasional rain and local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Saturday changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening. On Sunday and at the beginning of next week, similar weather: changeable cloudy and unstable with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Daily temperature around or slightly below 25°C.

