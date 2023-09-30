Weather Forecast | Info | Society

In BiH today, it will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm weather with a temperature of 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

During the day, mostly sunny and pleasantly warm weather will prevail with low to moderate cloudiness, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

In the evening and during the night, cloud cover is expected from the north, which can only bring passing rain or showers in some places in the east and northeast.

A weak north and northeast wind will blow.

In most areas this morning it is mostly sunny, but cold with fog in places around the rivers and in the valleys, according to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute.

(Mondo/Agencies)

