Weather Forecast | Info | Society

Sunny and hot weather continues in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and with a stronger development of cloudiness in the afternoon, rain, showers and thunderstorms are possible in some places.

The wind is weak to moderate from the north, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

The maximum air temperature is from 32 to 38, in the higher regions of 28 degrees Celsius.

Air temperature at 7:00 a.m.: Sokolac 14, Han Pijesak and Čemerno 16, Rudo 17, Sarajevo, Zenica and Mrkonjić Grad 18, Tuzla 19, Prijedor, Novi Grad and Bileća 20, Banjaluka and Doboj 21, Bijeljina 23 and Trebinje 24, Neum 28 degrees Celsius.

Road condition

Traffic on most roads in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina /FBiH/ takes place without delays and special restrictions, except for sections where rehabilitation works are being carried out, the Auto-moto Association of Srpska announced this morning.

Drivers are advised to be cautious and to plan long journeys early in the morning or late in the evening due to high daytime temperatures

On the highway Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, due to an activated landslide, traffic is moving slowly.

On the regional road Stanari-Rudanka, works on the rehabilitation of landslides in Ljesko vode have been extended until September 15, and vehicles are still being diverted to the alternative road routes Razboj-Gornja Vijaka-Derventa-Doboj and Razboj-Tedin Han-Doboj.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and damage to the bridge over the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative road routes.

Changes in traffic due to the works are also on the regional road Rača-Vršani, Prijedor-Stara Rijeka on the border with FBiH, Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice, as well as on the section Ukrina-Gornja Vijak.

Due to works on the section of the Brčko-Cerik regional road /Bukvičko brdo/, traffic has been suspended and redirected to the alternative routes Cerik-Lončari-Brčko, for passenger vehicles Donja Skakava-Ulice-Vitanovići.

In the FBiH, the start of transit work in Sarajevo has been announced for today, which is why traffic will be slow, in one lane, every day, except Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Work on laying the final layer of asphalt will be carried out today on the Bihać-Kamenica road, which is why until 19:00 the traffic will be stopped and redirected to the Bihać-Vrkašić-Kamenica bypass.

Driving is slower due to the works on the main roads Bugojno-Kupres, Ripač-Dubovsko, Vitez-Nević Polje, Semizovac-Olovo, Kiseljak-Busovača, Livno-Kamensko, at the entrance to Bugojno from the direction of Rostov, in Kladnje from the direction of Olovo, and in the area of ​​Stolac and Hadžić.

At border crossings, detentions are no longer than half an hour.

(Srna/World)

