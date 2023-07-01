Weather forecast July 1, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 10°C to 19°C, and maximum from 26°C to 32°C. Mostly cloudy in the evening with occasional rain in most areas.

On Saturday morning, there will be a stronger development of cloudiness coming from the west and gradually covering most of the area during the day with the occurrence of rain or local showers. Mostly sunny and very warm in the central and eastern regions as well as in the south of Serbia, and later in the afternoon it will become cloudy with rain and showers. Wind weak to moderate variable. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 19°C, and the maximum from 26°C to 32°C. Mostly cloudy in the evening with occasional rain in most areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 22°C.

Mostly sunny in the morning in Belgrade with gradual cloud cover from the west in the afternoon, in the evening and in the evening it brings rain or showers occasionally. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. In the evening with occasional rain. Temperature at 22h up to 21°C. Very warm in Nis, up to 32°C, but in the afternoon and at the end of the day it will be cloudy with rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the south. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 32°C. In the evening with occasional rain.

A little fresher in the Užice region with overcast with rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak southwest or changeable. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 25°C to 26°C. Rain in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, it will be partly cloudy with sunny periods in the morning, and in the afternoon with rain and showers and a maximum of 22°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Novi Sad, gradual cloud cover with sunny intervals in the morning and the appearance of rain and showers in the afternoon and evening. Wind weak variable. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is 27°C. In the evening rain or showers with thunder. Temperature at 22h up to 20°C. In Subotica, gradual clouds with sunny intervals in the morning and a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. A higher chance of precipitation is at the end of the day and during the night towards Sunday. Wind weak variable. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 15°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Cloudy with rain in the evening. Temperature at 22h up to 20°C.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, the weather will be a little fresher with passing rain that will gradually go south with the cessation of precipitation and clearing in most areas during the afternoon and evening. Only in the far north of Serbia can it stay dry for most of the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. In the evening it will be mostly dry in the north, and in the south and partly in the central regions with occasional rain that stops by the end of the day. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 22°C. At the beginning of next week, sunny and warm or very warm with temperatures around or slightly above 30°C. On Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny, dry and warmer with the development of weak passing clouds. On Wednesday, it will be warm with the development of clouds with sunny intervals, but with occasional rain or local showers.

