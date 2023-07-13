Weather forecast July 13, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 17°C to 25°C, and maximum from 33°C in the north of Vojvodina to 40°C in Leskovac.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Mostly sunny and hot in Serbia. In the afternoon in the north of Serbia, the development of clouds and at the end of the day local showers with thunder. The wind is weak from the south, and later in the afternoon and at the end of the day moderate northwesterly in the north of Serbia. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 25°C, and maximum from 33°C in the north of Vojvodina to 40°C in Leskovac. In the evening, some local showers in the north of Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 22°C to 29°C.

In Belgrade, heat with the development of clouds in the afternoon and possible local showers at the end of the day. The wind is weak from the south and south-east, and in the evening from the north-west. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 25°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C. Showers are possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 25°C. Mostly sunny and hot in Niš. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 39°C. Dry and very warm in the evening. Mostly sunny and hot in the Užice region. Clouds develop during the day and move from the west. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 20°C, and maximum from 36°C to 38°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, very warm and longer sunny periods with passing cloud cover and up to 32°C at 1000 masl with local cloud development in the afternoon.

In Novi Sad, heat with the development of clouds in the afternoon and possible local showers at the end of the day. The wind is weak from the south and south-east, and in the afternoon from the north-west. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 23°C, and maximum around 35°C. Showers in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 23°C. In Subotica, heat with the development of clouds in the afternoon and possible local showers later in the afternoon. The wind is weak from the south and south-east, and in the afternoon moderate from the north-west. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 23°C, and maximum around 33°C. Showers in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 23°C.

The weather for the next days

On Friday, about 5, 6 degrees less heat with passing cloudiness with the rare appearance of short-term local showers in the west and south of Serbia. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 21°C, and maximum from 30°C to 33°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 26°C. Sunny and very warm on Saturday, and very hot from Sunday, with temperatures over 35°C, and in some places in the south up to 40°C on Monday.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:13 Storm in Užice Source: Beauty of Western Serbia

Source: Beauties of Western Serbia

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

