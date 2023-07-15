Home » Weather forecast July 15, 2023 | weather forecast
Minimum temperature from 15°C to 21°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry in the evening.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

Today in Serbia, mostly sunny and very warm with weak cloud development during the day. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 21°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 22°C to 27°C.

U Belgrade mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

U A niche mostly sunny and very warm with little daytime cloud development. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C.

U Užiceregion mostly sunny and very warm with little daytime cloud development. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 18°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and maximum around 29°C at 1000 masl.

U Vojvodina mostly sunny and very warm with little daytime cloud development. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 18°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 26°C.

U Novi Sad mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 25°C.

U Subotica mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 24°C.

The weather for the next days

U Sunday sunny and hot in all parts. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above or around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 24°C, and maximum from 34°C to 38°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 30°C. U Monday sunny and very hot with maximum temperatures over 35°C, and in some places in the south up to 40°C. U Tuesday a few degrees less heat, and very hot again on Wednesday.

