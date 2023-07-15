Weather forecast July 15, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 15°C to 21°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry in the evening.

Today in Serbia, mostly sunny and very warm with weak cloud development during the day. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 21°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 22°C to 27°C.

U Belgrade mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

U A niche mostly sunny and very warm with little daytime cloud development. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C.

U Užiceregion mostly sunny and very warm with little daytime cloud development. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 18°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and maximum around 29°C at 1000 masl.

U Vojvodina mostly sunny and very warm with little daytime cloud development. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 18°C, and maximum from 33°C to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 26°C.

U Novi Sad mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 25°C.

U Subotica mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 24°C.

The weather for the next days

U Sunday sunny and hot in all parts. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above or around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 24°C, and maximum from 34°C to 38°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 23°C to 30°C. U Monday sunny and very hot with maximum temperatures over 35°C, and in some places in the south up to 40°C. U Tuesday a few degrees less heat, and very hot again on Wednesday.

