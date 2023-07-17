Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, and maximum from 36°C to 40°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Sunny and hot in all parts of Serbia. The wind is weak from the south and southeast, and in the afternoon and at the end of the day, a weak northwest wind in the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, and maximum from 36°C to 40°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 26°C to 32°C.

Sunny and hot in Belgrade. Wind weak south and southeast, and at the end of the day weak northwest in the north. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 26°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 39°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 32°C. Sunny and hot in Niš. Wind weak from the south and east. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 22°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 39°C.

In the Užice region, sunny and hot in all areas. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 20°C, and maximum from 37°C to 39°C. Sunny and very warm in Zlatibor and Tara, up to 33°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Sunny and hot in Novi Sad. The wind is weak from the south and southeast, and in the afternoon and at the end of the day, a weak northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 39°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 30°C. Sunny and hot in Subotica. The wind is weak from the south and southeast, and in the afternoon and at the end of the day, a weak northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 28°C.

The weather for the next days

Sunny on Tuesday and a few degrees less hot than on Monday. Wind weak from the north and east. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 26°C, and maximum from 34°C to 38°C. Dry and warm in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 25°C to 30°C. Very hot again on Wednesday and close to 40°C. In the second half of next week, the heat will gradually decrease.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:46 Storm in Apatin, walnut-sized ice falls Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

