Weather forecast July 21, 2023 | weather forecast

Very warm weather awaits us on Friday, July 21.

Serbia: Sunny and very warm with the development of clouds during the day with the possible appearance of local showers with thunder at the end of the day in the north of Serbia. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 21°C, and maximum from 32°C in the north, in Subotica, to 39°C in the south of Serbia, in Vranje. Showers in the north in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 21°C to 30°C.

White City: Sunny and very warm. Cloudy in the evening with possible local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

Niš: Sunny and hot. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C.

Užice region: Sunny and very warm with weak cloud development in the afternoon. The wind is weak from the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 35°C to 37°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny with some clouds in the afternoon and up to 31°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Moderately cloudy in the morning, and sunny and very warm during the day. Overcast in the evening and at the end of the day with the appearance of local showers with thunder, first in the west and north of Vojvodina. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 19°C, and maximum from 32°C in the north, in Subotica, to 35°C in the south of Vojvodina. Showers in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 21°C to 26°C.

Novi Sad: Moderately cloudy in the morning, and sunny and very warm during the day. Cloudy in the evening with possible local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Showers in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 25°C.

Subotica: Cloudy in the morning, then sunny and warm. Cloudy in the evening with possible local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 18°C, and maximum around 32°C. Showers in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 22°C.

The weather for the next days: On Saturday, a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature in the north of Serbia with possible local showers. Very hot in the south of Serbia. The wind is weak southerly in the south, and northwesterly in the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 22°C, and maximum from 29°C in Subotica to even 40°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, showers in seven regions and central areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 30°C.

On Sunday, slightly lower temperature and less heat in all regions. However, in the south it will be around 35°C on Sunday, and in the north around or slightly below 30°C. At the beginning of next week, the heat is getting stronger again.

