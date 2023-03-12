Minimum morning temperature from -4°C to 2°C, maximum from 8°C in the south to 11°C in the northwest and in Negotin.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

In Serbia in the morning in some places light frost and fresh during the day with longer sunny periods and few clouds. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -4°C to 2°C, maximum from 8°C in the south to 11°C in the northwest and in Negotin. Clear and cold in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 3°C.

In Belgrade in the morning, light frost on the outskirts of the city.Mostly sunny and fresh during the day. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum morning temperature is around 0°C in the center, on the outskirts of the city up to -3°C, and the maximum around 9°C, 10°C. Clear in the evening. The temperature at 10 p.m. is around 3°C at 10 p.m. Light frost in Niš in the morning. Sunny periods and fresh during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature around 1°C, and maximum around 10°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10pm around 1°C at 10pm.

In the Užice region light frost in the morning and fresh during the day with longer sunny periods and few clouds. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, maximum from 9°C to 10°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with a daily temperature of up to 4°C at 1000 masl. Light frost in Novi Sad in the morning. Mostly sunny and fresh during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature around -2°C, and maximum up to 10°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10pm around 1°C at 10pm.

Light frost in Subotica in the morning. Mostly sunny and fresh during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature around -3°C, and maximum around 9°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10pm around 1°C at 10pm.

The weather for the next days

Clear on Monday. In the morning, there is a possibility of light frost and less frequent occurrence of fog in the valleys. During the day mostly sunny and significantly warmer than on Sunday. Wind weak south and southeast, moderate southeast in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -5°C to 2°C, maximum from 14°C in the south-southeast to 19°C in the west of Serbia, in Loznica. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 3°C to 9°C. On Tuesday, the weather will be even warmer and well above the average for this time of year, around 20°C in most places. On Wednesday, cooling with rain, and snow in the mountains. Clearing up on Thursday, then mostly sunny in the second half of the week with a rise in temperature around 20°C for the next weekend.

