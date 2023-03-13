Changeable weather awaits us at the beginning of the working week.

Clear on Monday. In the morning, there is a possibility of light frost and less frequent occurrence of fog in the valleys. During the day, it will be mostly sunny and much warmer than on Sunday, according to meteorologists in their forecasts. Wind weak south and southeast, moderate southeast in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from – 5°C to 2°C, maximum from 14°C in the south and southeast to 19°C in the west of Serbia, in Loznica. Clear in the evening.

In Belgrade, it is sunny and much warmer than on Sunday. Wind weak south and southeast, moderate at the end of the day. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is around 1°C in the center, on the outskirts of the city up to -2°C, and the maximum around 17°C. Clear in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C. Light frost in Niš in the morning. During the day, sunny and warmer than on Sunday. Wind weak from the south and east. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature around -2°C, and maximum 16°C. Clear in the evening.

Frost and less frequent occurrence of fog in the valleys in the Užice region. Mostly sunny during the day and significantly warmer than on Sunday. Wind weak from the south or east. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -5°C to -2°C, maximum from 16°C to 18°C. Sunny and warmer in Zlatibor and Tara with daytime temperatures up to 12°C at 1000m above sea level.

Possible light frost, mostly sunny during the day and significantly warmer than Sunday in Vojvodina. Wind weak from the south and southeast, moderate southeast in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, maximum from 15°C in Subotica to 18°C ​​in Srem. Dry in the evening. The same weather conditions in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday, the weather will be even warmer and well above the average for this time of year. During the day, longer sunny periods with low to moderate cloudiness. The wind is moderate from the south and south-east, in southern Banat occasionally stronger from the south-east. Pressure falling and below normal in the afternoon. Minimum morning temperature from -1°C to 8°C, maximum from 18°C ​​in the south-southeast to 22°C in the west of Serbia, in Loznica and Valjevo. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 7°C to 12°C.

On Wednesday, cooling with rain, and snow in the mountains. Clearing up on Thursday, then mostly sunny in the second half of the week with a rise in temperature around 20°C for the next weekend.

